Buhari Condoles with Abacha’s Family over Demise of Son, Abdullahi

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the former First Lady, Mrs. Maryam Abacha, and family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.



Thirty-six-year-old Abdullahi Abacha, was the son of the late former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Abdullahi was the second to the last son of the late Nigerian military ruler.

His death was announced yesterday by Gumsu Sani Abacha, his sister, via a tweet.

According to the post, Abdullahi died in the early hours of the day.



“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. I lost my younger brother Abdullahi Sani Abacha,” she wrote.

Gumsu disclosed that her younger brother died at the family’s Nelson Mandela Street residence in Abuja.



“May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him jannatul firdous, Ameen. Please include him in your prayers,” she added.

His brother, Mahmud Abacha, the fourth son of the late Nigerian leader, has also reportedly confirmed the sad news in a terse post.

He wrote: “I just lost my brother, Abdullahi. May his soul rest in Jannatil Firdaus.”



The cause of death was unknown as he was said to be hale and hearty on Friday night. He died peacefully in his sleep.

The funeral prayer was held by 4 pm at the National Mosque, Abuja, on Saturday, 4 March.

In a condolence message issued yesterday, the presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu stated that Buhari’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve over the passing of the young Abdullahi.



According to Shehu, the president prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn.

Born in 1987, the deceased was one of the nine children left behind by the late military leader.



Captain Jamil Abubakar, a friend of the deceased, wrote on Twitter: “Innalillahi wainnailaihirraju’un. We just lost one of our course mates and friend, Abdullahi Sani Abacha. He was NMS97, our set; he was in Delta company. Condolences to his family, friends and coursemates.”