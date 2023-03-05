APC Dominates N’Assembly with 57 Senators, 162 House Members

*Elected lawmakers to get Certificate of Return on Tuesday, Wednesday

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has so far won majority seats in the two Chambers of the National Assembly, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has announced.

Yakubu said the ruling party won 57 seats in the Senate and 162 seats in the House of Representatives out of the 423 legislative results so far released by the commission.



The INEC boss, who disclosed this at a meeting with state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in preparation for the March 11 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections, said the results from 98 senatorial districts and 325 House of Representatives seats have so far been released.



Yakubu said since the winners had been declared for 423 national legislative seats, supplementary polls would be held in 46 constituencies.

He revealed that 98 out of 109 seats had been declared in the Senate, adding that seven political parties have won senatorial seats. In contrast, he said in the House of Representatives, eight political parties have won 325 out of 360 seats.



He noted that the 10th Assembly would be the most diverse party representation since 1999.

Yakubu explained that in the Senate, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 57 seats; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 29 seats; Labour Party won six; New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) won two; Social Democratic Party (SDP) also won two; the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young Peoples Party (YPP) won one each.



Also, in the House of Representatives, Yakubu said the APC won 262, PDP 102; LP 34; APGA four; African Democratic Congress (ADC), and SDP won two each while YPP won one.

Yakubu added: “Certificates of Return will be presented to Senators-elect on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 11.00 am at the National Collation Centre (the International Conference Centre), Abuja, while the members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs the following day, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11.00 am at the same venue.”



The INEC boss stressed that for effective crowd management, each senator/member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of commission’s two guests, adding that the comprehensive list of all members-elect would be uploaded to the website shortly.