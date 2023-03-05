Akeredolu Urges FG to Implement Supreme Court’s Judgment on Cash Swap





Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has urged the federal government to immediately implement the Supreme Court’s judgment on the Central Bank’s naira policy.



He maintained that the monetary policy hurriedly packaged by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had unleashed hardship on people.

Akeredolu noted that the verdict had brought relief, adding that he will go to court against anybody that may want to hinder the implementation.



Akeredolu said: “As we enjoin the officials of the federal government who may be directly involved in putting into effect the spirit and the letter of the Supreme Court ruling to do so immediately, the Ondo State Government will not hesitate to proceed against persons and institutions whose activities impede its ability to discharge statutory obligations to the people.”



The governor, in a statement, saluted the industry and courage of the Justices of the Supreme Court for the well-considered ruling.

He lamented that the president assumed the powers of an emperor who is answerable only to himself and no other authorities as enshrined in the law.

Akeredolu said: “It is deplorable to witness small businesses collapse with unbelievable rapidity. We have been regaled with tales of the dehumanisation of ordinary Nigerians who have been forced to strip themselves naked in banking halls weeping to be given their monies kept with the banks.



“He was quoted as saying that he was fighting corruption, money laundering and vote- buying. He acted, ultra vires, goaded by his political permutations.

“These bodies must be allowed to exercise those functions. Anyone purporting to act in contravention of the extant laws does so, either ignorantly or mischievously. The letters of the law are simple and understandable if the people in authority embrace less mischief.”



The governor urged the federal government to obey the ruling, saying there is no other alternative open to it.

He congratulated the states that challenged the obnoxious policy implementation, expressing hope that banks will release the deposits of Nigerians in their custody upon demand.



Akeredolu warned that there would be grave consequences for continued seizure of the hard-earned money of citizens.

He added: “There is no gain asserting the obvious. The whole policy may have been well conceived. Its implementation has been politically driven.”

