Why Election Results Must Not Be Truncated



It beats imagination how Nigerians keep pushing an overzealous sense of entitlement on almost every aspect of governance as if we inhabit a planet extraneous of the terrestrial ecosystems.



The U.S.A which has earned the position of the bastion of democracy and the indisputable leader of the free world refuses to make their electoral processes transmissible electronically largely for the fear of cyber compromise. Nigeria, a fledgling democracy is being taunted by all manner of unpatriotic denizens to cancel a process that has achieved the greatest upsets in the history of electoral politics with many political gladiators losing their strongholds and power panjandrums being upstaged by rookies and neophytes in politics.



It is reprehensible that a former president would rush to the podium to indict the election umpire pushing unverified narratives.

The Labour Party’s unassailable and overwhelming performance in Lagos alone speaks volumes to the impartiality of INEC and the transparency of its operational processes whilst not totally discounting some teething logistical and administrative problems some of which are not peculiar to election management in Africa but can be identified even in advanced democracies the world over.



The results released so far have shown the fact that we have grown exponentially in our political awareness and the BIVAS technology has largely eliminated the manipulations embedded in the old manual accreditation process. To now throw away the proverbial baby of these renaissance in the birth water of impatience, unproven judgmental rhetoric, unstatesmanlike postulations and general escalation of irredentist atavism is to push the nation along the path of existential hiatus.



Bukola Ajisola,

bukymany@yahoo.com