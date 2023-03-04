 Prosecute Masterminds of Electoral Violence Before Governorship Poll, CSOs Tell IGP

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of National Coalition For Unity And Peace have called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to commence full investigations into the various electoral violence witnessed across the country during the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly polls and prosecute the masterminds.

The coalition whose members included former governors, ministers, serving and former members of the National Assembly, ambassadors, captains of industry, women and youth leaders, expressed serious concerns that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disappointed Nigerians by its inability to deliver on its promises to deploy the best of technology, including electronic transmission of results.

The groups’ Protem Secretary, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, a former member of the House of Representatives, explained that the meeting discussed the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, held on Saturday 25th February, as well as other critical matters of national importance.

According to him, they resolved among others that the Presidential and the National Assembly elections were generally held peacefully in most parts of the country last Saturday.

Part of their communique read, “We condemn the resort to violence in a few incidents, including loss of lives and calls for full investigation into all cases and sanctioning of the masterminds before the next election.

“The meeting notes the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improvement in the electoral process, which ensured peaceful outcomes.

“We join millions of Nigerians to express serious concerns that INEC was unable to deliver on its promises to deploy the best of technology, including electronic transmission of results.

“The meeting demands as echoed by Nigerians an explanation from INEC on the huge lapses and what corrective measures are being taken to avert the same in the forthcoming elections on 11th March 2023.

“The National Coalition congratulates and commends the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, as well as former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso for their courageous and impressive performance at the election.

“The meeting commends the Nigeria electorate for their enthusiastic display of patriotic spirit in turning out to exercise their civic duty.

“The National Coalition calls on all Nigerians to maintain calm and work for peace during this delicate period of transition.

“The National Coalition enjoins the leaders of various political parties in the country to sustain dialogue and close mutual contacts amongst themselves, even as they pursue other constitutional avenues to address any areas of differences.”