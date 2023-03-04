  • Saturday, 4th March, 2023

Paris 2024: Olympic Eagles Back in Camp for Guinea

Sport | 16 hours ago


Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has called to camp 30 players ahead of this month’s Africa U23 Cup of Nations final qualifying fixture against Guinea.
The list includes four goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders and eight forwards.
Nigeria, conquerors of Tanzania in the second round of the race, will host the first leg of the fixture against Guinea at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Wednesday, 22nd March.
All the players were directed to report at the Chida Hotel, Abuja yesterday, March 3, ahead of the contingent’s departure to the Oyo State capital.
In the second round of the series, the Olympic Eagles drew 1-1 with Tanzania in Dar es Salaam, and then spanked their visitors 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium a week later.

