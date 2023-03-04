LiteFinance Reiterates Commitment to Uplifting Living Standard of Nigerians

Alex Enumah in Abuja

An online financial stock broker, LiteFinance, has reiterated its commitment to enhancing the standard of living of Nigerians through job and wealth creation.

The assurance was made recently at the Litefinance Award ceremony in Lagos, where clients of the firm were gifted cash and other prizes for their patronage and loyalty.

While one lucky trader went home with a brand new Hyundai Tucson car, other winners were awarded cash prizes, travel packages, laptops and smartphones.

Speaking at the occasion, Litefinance’s Executive Director, Mr Alexander Mestovski, described job creation as an essential driver and catalyst for development.

He noted that the financial sector is one area with huge potential for not only job and wealth creation but one capable of improving the standard of living of the people if well harnessed.

Mestovski also expressed confidence that Nigerians will benefit more from cooperation with LiteFinance in the near future.

Also speaking, Litefinance’s Country Representative, Mr Ehis Aisokhina, stated that: “Forex trading has become extremely popular in Nigeria, with more people having access to reliable internet connections, a growing tech-savvy middle class, and the development of aggressive online Forex brokers.”

Aisokhina disclosed that Litefinance is one of the top Forex brokers offering great trading conditions and good regulation.

According to him, all that is required to start a live forex trading account is just a minimum deposit, adding that the low initial deposit makes it easier for anyone to become a fully-fledged market participant.

“The easy-to-manage web platform makes it effortless even for beginners to start trading,” the country representative said.

“Trading with LiteFinance represents a high-performance platform, low floating spreads, market execution with no re-quotes, professional assistance, educational tutorials and access to exclusive analytical materials and trading signals.”

While stating that LiteFinance, formerly known as LiteForex, was established in 2005 and has been operating in Nigerian since 2007, Aisokhina disclosed that the company has entered a new stage of development to create a large-scale system of innovative online Forex brokerage products.

He claimed the firm was one of the first brokers to launch cryptocurrency trading, adding that their clients have access to cryptocurrency markets and can get profits from this most volatile and promising market with affordable conditions.

L-R: Ehis Aisokhina and Okwudili Ugochukwu, Country Representative of Litefinance, Nigeria.