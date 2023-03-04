Leaders of Thought Rally Support for Sanwo-Olu

Mary Nnah

Committed to peaceful co-existence through the spirit of unity, a joint leadership of the Lagos State Leaders of Thought led by Yoruba Council Worldwide (YCW) and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos, have called for calm and understanding with the non-indigenous citizens, especially the Igbo extraction and supporters to support and re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office.

Addressing journalists in Ikeja, President, Yoruba Council Worldwide/Secretary General, Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council, Aare Oba Oladotun Hassan, on behalf of the group said the call for support for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election was hinged on his landmark achievements and sustainability of peace, unity and development of Lagos and by extension the Yoruba land.

Reading from a statement, Hassan said careful observation shows the incendiary plot and intrigues by the fake elements of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by its Secretary-General, one Okechukwu Isiguzoro, who has been unveiled through a news platform where he hides under the camouflage of ethnicity in inciting the public to vote out Governor Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“By this, he has no doubt crossed the red line of the law in gross violation of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria while exposing his nefarious conspicuous agenda to incite ethnic violence, precipitating our demands to the Inspector General of Police and DSS to fish out this culprit and prosecute this disgruntled terrorist led IPOB hiding under the most respected indigenous Igbo group: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council.

“Isiguzoro affirmed in his seditious material that the socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has vowed to hold the Governor, Oba Akinolu of Lagos and Mr. Musiliu Ayinde Akinssnya (MC Oluomo), responsible for the attacks on Igbo in the state, especially following the victory of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in Lagos State as alleged by him, while he was even calling for self-defense in any of such subsequent attacks while emphasising that self-defense is a universal law, the attempt that equal to a subtly beating of the drum of war where there is no war and by building a mountain in a molehill in futility.

“Sequel to that intemperate outburst and incendiary statements, he had conspicuously established his nefarious mindset at fanning the ember of ethnic tension, violence, disharmony, and anger among the peace-loving and good people of Lagos, even irrespective of their ethnic nationalities and diverse political affiliations and persuasions,” the statement further noted.

Alluding to Hassan’s statement, the President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, High Chief Sunday Osai, said the need to address the public through the media became obvious following the inciting statements by Isiguzoro, which he said is very wrong and capable of imploding the society, turning a united people against themselves.

He averred that Isiguzoro acted on behalf of the national Ohanaeze and not the Lagos State chapter. “Even if he was acting on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo national, he should have consulted with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter to get on-the-spot information on what happened in Lagos during the presidential election.

“He didn’t do this, instead, he went on air to express his agenda, which we, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos deemed very wrong. Therefore, as the president of Lagos State Ohanaeze, I represent the mouthpiece of Ndigbo in the state, I hereby debunk the statement that Ndigbo asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to resign. The statement is unofficial and does not represent the position of Lagos Ohanaeze Ndigbo and by extension the national Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is a friendly governor not just to Ndigbo but to all ethnic nationalities in the state. A very cordial relationship has existed between Governor Sanwo-Olu and Ndigbo. If Ndigbo is rooting for anyone to become the governor of Lagos State that person is Sanwo-Olu. He represents everything Ndigbo needs to prosper. This can be attested to give the business-friendly policies of his administration.”

Admitting there were pockets of crises in the state, the leaders of thought commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his swift response with an immediate directive to the security agencies in the state that peace be maintained and properties be well protected.

According to Osai, “Yes there were pockets of crises in some parts of the state, especially in Ijedodo, where some of our people were ill-treated and properties vandalised. I visited the place and had an audience with the Eze Igbo of Ijedodo, Eze Nwokedi, and we went round for on-the-spot assessment.

“Visiting the scene was helpful, as it not avail me with what transpired but how the Eze Igbo Ijedodo and the Baale of the Ijedodo had pronto our visit find a solution to the cause of the crisis,” he added.

The Lagos Ohanaeze leader further said that the consolidation of Governor Sanwo-Olu rests solely on the law enforcement agents that also spontaneously rise to the challenge of arresting and taming the ugly situation.

“I want to use this opportunity to reassure Governor Sanwo-Olu that come March 11, Ndigbo in Lagos will vote for you and it will be a resounding victory. We will mobilise Ndigbo to massively cast their for you.”

Also present at the press conference was Chief Mike Kelechi Ekeocha, Vice President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos and Chairman of the seven town union, who said there was no iota of truth in news being circulated in the media.

“Ndigbo is not at war with anybody. Politics is a game of interest and number. People vote based on their choice. I want to enjoin all the security agencies in Lagos to ensure that not only the Igbo are protected but also other tribes and ethnic nationalities.”

On her part, the state Woman Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, Dr. Jane-Frances Chioma Okoro, described Governor Sanwo-Olu as the father of many children.

“He is humble, loving, and respectful. His love is without exception, and I think we owe him. To pay him we have to all go out and massively vote for him on Saturday, March 11,” she said.