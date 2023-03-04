Iheanacho Nominated for Premier League Player Award



Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho is in the running for the Premier League Player of the Month award for February 2023.



The left-footed striker was in superlative form for the Foxes in the month – grabbing two goals and three assists for Leicester City.

Iheanacho will battle Manchester forward, Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur star Emerson Royal, Fulham duo Manor Solomon and Bernd Leno for the award.



“The Nigerian’s five goal involvements came in a devastating two-match spell,” a statement on the Premier League website read.

“He got a goal and two assists in a 4-2 win at Aston Villa and followed that up with a goal and an assist in Leicester City’s impressive 4-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.”



The fans can vote for their favourite via the EA SPORTS website until 12:00 GMT on Monday March 6.

The public votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.

Iheanacho, who was born in Owerri, Nigeria, has so far scored three goals in 18 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

The former Manchester City player was once named Premier League Player of the Month, March 2021.