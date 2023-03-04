IBB Back in Minna After Two Weeks Medical Vacation

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida returned to Minna, the Niger State capital, on Thursday evening after a two-month vacation abroad.

Babangida came into Minna by air from Abuja.

He was accompanied by his eldest son, Mohammed and daughter, Aisha.

According to a source close to their Minna residence, most of his close friends and associates have been trooping to the residence to welcome him.

General Babangida travelled out of the country before the presidential and national assembly election as a result did not vote in the polls.

Before leaving the country, he had received the major front runners in the presidential race, especially the now victorious Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.