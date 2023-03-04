  • Saturday, 4th March, 2023

IBB Back in Minna After Two Weeks Medical Vacation

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

 Former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida returned to Minna, the Niger State capital, on Thursday evening after a two-month vacation abroad.

Babangida came into Minna by air from Abuja.

He was accompanied by his eldest son, Mohammed and daughter, Aisha.

According to a source close to their Minna residence, most of his close friends and associates have been trooping to the residence to welcome him.

General Babangida travelled out of the country before the presidential and national assembly election as a result did not vote in the polls.

Before leaving the country, he had received the major front runners in the presidential race, especially the now victorious Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.