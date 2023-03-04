City Mounts Pressure on Arsenal with Newcastle’s Visit



Having seen Arsenal extend their lead to five points after pumelling Everton 4-0 midweek, Manchester United would be hoping to mount pressure on the Premier League leaders as the Citizens welcome Newcastle to the Etihad in the first match of this weekend’s league matches. In spite of having to win matches in a trot, Pep Guardiola is still dreaming to match legendary Sir Alex Ferguson as one of the two coaches to have the Premier League three times in a row in modern era

Off the back of contrasting results in two different cup competitions, Manchester City and Newcastle United lock horns at the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League clash today.



While the Magpies are seeking to bounce back from their EFL Cup final heartache last weekend, the Citizens will be looking to build on their comfortable FA Cup fifth-round victory in midweek.



Manchester City completed their run of five successive away games unbeaten when they eased to a 3-0 victory at Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday, courtesy of a Phil Foden brace and a late strike from Kevin De Bruyne.

The Citizens had previously cruised to a 4-1 win away against Bournemouth in the Premier League to ensure that they remain in touch with leaders Arsenal in the title race.



The reigning champions still have some catching up to do, though, as they remain five points behind the Gunners with 13 games to play, while in-form rivals Manchester United are hunting them down in third, sitting six points further back with a game in hand.



Following a lengthy period away from the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s side will welcome a return to home soil, with four of the next five matches to be played on the blue side of Manchester including today’s clash with Newcastle, who the Citizens have beaten in each of their last 13 Premier League home meetings – only Everton against Fulham (14) have ever had a longer winning home run against an opponent in the division.



Man City currently boast the best home record in this season’s Premier League, accumulating 31 points from a possible 36 available, with a 2-1 defeat to Brentford and a 1-1 draw with Everton the only blots on their copybook. The Citizens have also scored a total of 41 league goals on home soil so far this term, more than any other team in England’s top-four divisions.



Guardiola’s side should have few problems finding the net against Newcastle, as they have scored in each of their previous 28 league meetings with the Magpies, but keeping the ball out of the net could prove challenging having kept just three clean sheets in their last 16 top-flight matches, a surprisingly poor run of form on the defensive front that needs to be addressed if they wish to close down Arsenal at the summit.

Newcastle supporters have had plenty to cheer about this season and the Toon Army were in full voice as their side took to the Wembley pitch for the first time since 1999 for Sunday’s EFL Cup final.



However, hopes of lifting their first major domestic trophy for 68 years were quashed at the hands of Man United, who came out on top to secure a 2-0 victory courtesy of first-half strikes from Casemiro and Marcus Rashford.



The euphoria of lifting silverware could have acted as a catalyst to turn their recent league form around, but Eddie Howe has insisted that their cup final heartache will not affect their efforts to push for Champions League qualification.

Newcastle have recently slipped out of the top four following a run of just one win in their last seven Premier League matches, and they are now tasked with ending a four-game winless run with a trip to Man City, a fixture that Howe has labelled as the “most difficult in the football calendar”.



Not since the days of Bobby Robson and Alan Shearer have the Magpies won a league game on the blue side of Manchester, with the latter netting the only goal in a 1-0 victory back in September 2001 at Maine Road – Erling Braut Haaland’s father Alfe-Inge Haaland also played in that match for the Citizens.



Despite their recent form, Newcastle will have reason to be optimistic today as they have not lost any of their last eight top-flight away matches, while they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Man City at St James’ Park earlier this season, a contest that they were leading 3-1 before Haaland and Bernardo Silva restored parity in the final half-hour.



However, seeking a fourth Premier League win on the bounce to remain in control of their title destiny, Arsenal welcome relegation-threatened Bournemouth to the Emirates today.

The Gunners thumped Everton 4-0 on Wednesday night to extend their lead at the summit, while the Cherries’ most recent contest ended in a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.



Replicating their one-goal victory over the league leaders at Goodison Park from a few weeks ago was always going to be a tall order for Everton, who shipped goals at will to Arsenal once their resistance was finally broken in the 40th minute.

Having made full use of their game in hand, Arsenal have re-established a five-point lead over Man City in first place – taking a whopping 60 points from their opening 25 games of the season – although the champions can close that gap for a couple of hours when they meet Newcastle United earlier.



Not since losing to Brentford on the opening day of last season have Arsenal failed to beat a newly-promoted side in the Premier League – winning each of their last eight such games – and those making the long journey north from Bournemouth will no doubt travel in unfounded hope rather than expectation.

Gary O’Neil’s crop would have been roared on by the Arsenal faithful to pull off a shock result against Man City, but despite putting in a valiant performance on their own turf, the abundance of quality in the champions’ ranks ultimately shone through.

Facing Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool was not what the doctor ordered for Bournemouth following their first post-World Cup win against Wolverhampton Wanderers two weekends ago, and O’Neil’s team remain below the dotted line in 19th place, but they only have a one-point deficit to make up to Leeds United in 17th.

Arsenal were pretty in pink at the Vitality Stadium back in August, coming up with the goods in a straightforward 3-0 victory.