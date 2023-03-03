Tinubu Will Exceed Expectations, SWAGA Boasts

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), has said the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, would not lower the standard of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends, a trend it claimed was synonymous with him throughout his eight years as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

In a statement issued yesterday and jointly signed by SWAGA National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and its National Secretary, Hon. Bosun Oladele, assured the people that Tinubu’s performance would exceed expectations.

The group likened Tinubu’s victory to the final destination of a political journey, which began over four decades ago, though laced with struggles and thorns unknown to many Nigerians.

“As the foremost group that started the articulation and advocacy of the ‘Asiwaju Project’, we state without any equivocation that BAT’s performance will exceed expectations. SWAGA is without doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not lower the standard of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends,” he said.

It noted that Saturday’s victory had its genesis in Tinubu’s days in the trenches, where he fought with like minds through the instrumentality of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), formed in 1994, Afenifere and other platforms to challenge the military junta, which annulled the June 12, 1993 election of the late Chief MKO Abiola and enthrone democratic rule in Nigeria.

It further assured the Nigerian people that the president-elect would promote national unity, arrest insecurity, accelerate economic prosperity and give renewed hope to Nigerians especially, the teeming youth population.