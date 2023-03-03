  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Tinubu Will Exceed Expectations, SWAGA Boasts

Nigeria | 12 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), has said the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, would not lower the standard of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends, a trend it claimed was synonymous with him throughout his eight years as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

In a statement issued yesterday and jointly signed by SWAGA National Chairman, Senator Dayo Adeyeye and its National Secretary, Hon. Bosun Oladele, assured the people that Tinubu’s performance would exceed expectations.

The group likened Tinubu’s victory to the final destination of a political journey, which began over four decades ago, though laced with struggles and thorns unknown to many Nigerians.

“As the foremost group that started the articulation and advocacy of the ‘Asiwaju Project’, we state without any equivocation that BAT’s performance will exceed expectations. SWAGA is without doubt that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not lower the standard of good governance and delivery of democratic dividends,” he said.

It noted that Saturday’s victory had its genesis in Tinubu’s days in the trenches, where he fought with like minds through the instrumentality of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), formed in 1994, Afenifere and other platforms to challenge the military junta, which annulled the June 12, 1993 election of the late Chief MKO Abiola and enthrone democratic rule in Nigeria.

It further assured the Nigerian people that the president-elect would promote national unity, arrest insecurity, accelerate economic prosperity and give renewed hope to Nigerians especially, the teeming youth population.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.