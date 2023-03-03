  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

The Voice Nigeria S4: Team Niyola Delivers Exceptional Performance

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

By Vanessa Obioha

The Knockouts stage is over but still memorable given the number of talents that displayed their vocal dexterity. Saving the best for last, Coach Niyola ensured that her talents brought their A-game to the stage. From the opening act, Rolland whose rendition of the late Michael Jackson’s ‘Earth Song’ was laudable, to the final act of the night, Gideon who performed ‘Stand By Me’, the talents made the episode a musical ecstasy. There was also Pere Jason and his dramatic delivery of ‘Somewhere Over the Horizon’ from the musical ‘Wizard of the Oz’. He was praised for the dramatic flair he added to his performance and got a standing ovation from the coaches.

Another fascinating performer of that episode was Esther who channeled Tina Turner during her performance of the artiste’s ‘Proud Mary’. Coach Waje was particularly proud of her and applauded her dance and voice control.

Apart from Rolland, Gideon, Esther, Pere Jason, and Mike Frost; Yanus, and Love were also saved. It was the end of the journey however for Joy, Chiemerie, Melody, Somachi and Stella.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.