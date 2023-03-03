March 11 Polls: Emami Calls on APC, LP to Synergise  in Delta





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship and House of Assembly polls, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami has called for collaboration between supporters of the APC and Labour Party (LP) to enable Delta State’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, emerge victorious

Emami, made the call at the Ologbotsere Hall in Warri, Delta State, during a special traditional thanksgiving held by the Ologbotsere Descendants to appreciate God and the ancestors for the victory of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president-elect.

He noted that the collaboration of the APC and the Labour Party was necessary now in Delta State to ultimately wipe out Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s political hegemony.

Emami disclosed that the thanksgiving became necessary to seek the blessings of the ancestors to grant Tinubu’s victory, before the presidential election held Saturday February 25, assuring that Itsekiri Nation would recover everything it had lost with Tinubu as president.

Whilst stating that Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect, has brought blessing to Itsekiri Nation, the Ologbotsere of Warri kingdom expressed optimism that Tinubu’s Presidency, would lead to the actualisation of the much talked about Koko-Ogheye Road, Warri to Ugborodo Road and completion of the Trans-Warri Ode-Itsekiri Bridges and Access Roads.

He thanked members of the Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILOT) led by Chief Edward Ekpoko; former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Daniel Reyenieju; Delta South APC Chieftain, Prince Yemi Emiko; a leader of the party in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Engr. Tuoyo Omatsuli; Mr. Canaan Ajagbawa; Mr. Billy Emami as well as people of Itsekiri communities such as Orugbo, Okere, Ugborodo, Ubeji, Ifie, Jakpa, Ebrohimi, Bowen Avenue and Odion Road, for working assiduously towards the triumph of Tinubu/Shettima and urged them to do same for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and APC House of Assembly candidates, come Saturday March 11.