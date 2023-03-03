Kwara PDP, Others Form Alliance  to Defeat  APC

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has finalised arrangements with other political parties in the state to form an alliance that would wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 11.

The Kwara State Chairman of PDP, Mr. Babatunde Mohammed, dropped the hint in Ilorin yesterday during the unveiling of the five- point agenda of the Governorship Candidate of PDP, Mr. Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi.

Mohammed said that “the PDP has formed alliance with other political parties and they are too ready to work together ahead of the next polls in the state in order to vote out APC.

“We are on the same page with other political parties on the next election. We are working together already.

“The other political parties in Kwara State also believed in unison because they have agreed with us to work as a team to oust the present APC’s administration in the state in the next polls.

“Those of you who will be travelling home for the next polls should leave by the next week Wednesday in order to prepare for the polls.

“We should not allow last week’s election to demoralise us. We should be at our various towns and villages at the right time so as to be fully prepared for the polls.

“The last elections were a fight between three groups, the APC, the INEC and BIVAS but this time around we will work on it so as not to allow the manipulations that characterised last week’s polls.”

Mohammed also said that “the leadership of the PDP in Kwara State would make all necessary inputs ready before next week Wednesday so as to enable all of you to be at your various places without any hindrance.

“We must not allow the outing of the last week polls to reduce our commitment to provide a good leadership for the residents of the state and we should move into our wards and local government councils to woo voters for the PDP.”

Also speaking, Abdullahi, who is the governorship candidate of the PDP, said that the PDP would develop agriculture, the state’s human capital, encourage infrastructure revolution, financial security and investment for the future.

He also said that banks would be encouraged to give loans with low interest to enable the people have access to funds to establish cottage industries.

He said that “youths will be trained, guided and provided with institutionalised support to take ownership of the hub, set up incorporated management networks to oversee the entire value chain from production, processing and set up of industrial- scale textiles Mills targeting the international markets.”

Abdullahi accused the APC’s government in the state of impoverishing the people since its assumption of office.

He added that “instead of using the available resources to develop the people and create jobs for the youths, the APC led government in Kwara State decided to use the left over to allegedly woo voters by giving out small money during the polls.

“But, let me tell you that this will not happen again in the next polls as the people must take their destiny at their hands this time around and reject taking peanut during the polls.

“I want to tell you that we don’t know how much this government is taking from federal allocation, which is creating suspicion on the day to day governance of the Kwara State.”