Emami: Tinubu’s Presidency’ll Bring Devt to Niger Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has assured the people that the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect would bring development to the Niger Delta region.

Aside the whole region, the Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, noted that Tinubu’s presidency would lead to the actualisation of the Koko-Ogbeye- road, Warri-Ugborodo road and completion of the Trans-Warri Ode Itsekiri bridges and access roads in Delta State.

Emami gave the assurance yesterday at a special Thanksgiving held by the Ologbotsere Descendants at his country home in Warri to appreciate God for the victory of Tinubu as Nigeria’s president-elect.

“The reason for the thanksgiving is to pray to our ancestors to grant Asiwaju Tinubu the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the country with wisdom to meet the yearnings of the people. I can assure that the Itsekiri nation will recover all it has lost with Tinubu as president.

“Tinubu’s emergence as the president-elect has brought blessings to Itsekiri nation,” he said, calling for a collaboration between supporters of the APC and the Labour Party in the state to rout out the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state during the March 11 Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

He said the collaboration was necessary to ultimately wipe out Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s political hegemony in the state.