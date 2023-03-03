Ekiti SSG: Tinubu Won Because of His Interface Across Nigeria

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Secretary to the Ekiti State Government, Dr (Mrs) Habibat Adubiaro, has said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s visits to all nooks and crannies of the country, where he had interfaced with the people before election was responsible for his victory and his party’s, the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the just concluded presidential election.

She said the APC and Tinubu had popular votes in other states of the federation, because “At the national level, the party’s presidential candidate, who is the president-elect, visited all the 36 states of the federation and some power blocs of the six geo-political zones of the country, during which he identified areas of needs in the country.

“These really helped the party to achieve the victory, despite cash and fuel scarcity, people still came out to vote for APC. That is the work of our governor and president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” she said.

The SSG, who stated this while reacting to the outcome of the polls yesterday in Ado Ekiti said, “The election went well and it was very peaceful,” describing the victory as unprecedented.

Addressing newsmen in her office, Adubiaro said, “The victory APC earned in the election was unprecedented because nobody was influenced or induced,” even as she premised the overwhelming victory of all APC candidates in the state on the good works of governor Biodun Oyebanji across the state.

“The victory in Ekiti State was earned because of the good works of our governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, because within the short period he assumed office, he has done a lot. Among these is the rehabilitation of some township roads across the state particularly, in Ado Ekiti and other local government areas of the state, that has really helped in a way,” she explained.