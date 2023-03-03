Ekiti Judge Reinstated After 16-year Suspension by NJC



Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Over sixteen years after his suspension from office by the National Judicial Council (NJC), a judge in the Ekiti State Judiciary, Justice Jide Aladejana, has returned to office.



Justice Aladejana was suspended along with the then state Chief Judge, Justice Kayode Bamisile, in the heat of the political crisis that engulfed Ekiti that led to the impeachment of former Governor Ayo Fayose from power over alleged N1.4 billion poultry scandal.



A source told THISDAY yesterday, that Justice Aladejana officially resumed work on Tuesday, following the lifting of his suspension by the NJC.

Aladejana was subsequently allocated to High Court Number 2 and was well received by the management and staff of the Judiciary.

Aladejana was suspended by the NJC in 2006 following his role in constituting a seven-member panel which indicted former Governor Ayo Fayose of gross misconduct.



A different seven-member panel had earlier absolved Fayose of allegations of corrupt enrichment, abuse of office and operation of foreign account levelled against him.

Fayose was subsequently impeached by 24 out of 26 members of the Second Assembly on October 16, 2006, after the then lawmakers had adopted the report of the seven.



Aladejana performed the swearing-in of the then Speaker of the House of Assembly, the late Rt. Hon. Friday Aderemi, who was locked in power struggle with the then Deputy Governor, Mrs. Biodun Olujimi, on who should assume office as the Acting Governor.

It was the power struggle that prompted the imposition of state of emergency by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to prevent Ekiti from sliding into anarchy.

“It is true that Justice Aladejana resumed office on Tuesday after his suspension was lifted by the NJC. The staff members were all happy to welcome home back because the judge is a very nice man.



“We are happy that Justice Aladejana is back and members of the public should not be surprised to see him at work or hear him perform his duties. The NJC has lifted the suspension after more than 16 years,” a source said.

Before his reinstatement to office, Aladejana had served as the. Chairman of the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC), a position to which he was appointed by the administration of the immediate past Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.