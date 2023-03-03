Buhari Rejoices with RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye, at 81

*Celebrates renowned journalist, Liad Tella, at 75

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in celebrating the General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 81st birthday anniversary on March 2, 2023.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, rejoiced with the religious leader, who left his academic career to fully commit to serving the Lord.



Buhari equally felicitated with family, friends and other church leaders within and outside the country, thankful for Adeboye’s positive influence on people and institutions, with a focus on expanding the kingdom of God on earth.

Recalling the visits and prayers, especially when he was ill and recuperating, the president said he remains grateful for the friendliness and wise counsels of the General Overseer over many years.



He, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will continue to bless and guide Pastor Adeboye and his family.

Also yesterday, Buhari shared the joy of the milestone with renowned journalist, Alhaji Liad Tella, who turns 75 today.

The president, in another release by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, saluted the over five decades Tella has invested in journalism, rising to the top of his career as Deputy Editor of National Concord, and Editor-in-Chief of The Monitor Newspapers.



He also celebrated Alhaji Telly’s contribution to knowledge as Senior Research Fellow, Department of Mass Communication, University of Ilorin, and his commitment to Islam, being one of the founding fathers of Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), and a Federal Commissioner at the National Hajj Commission, for many years.



Buhari rejoiced with the Tella family, the media community, especially the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), and the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), and wishes the Asiwaju Musulumi of Iwo land longer life in good health, to further serve God, society, and humanity at large.