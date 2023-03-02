Yahaya: Victory Manifests Tinubu’s Personal Sacrifice, Tenacity

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



Gombe State Governor, Muhammedu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the just concluded presidential election, saying the outcome was a manifestation of Tinubu’s personal commitment, sacrifice and tenacity.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed Yahaya said, Tinubu’s victory at the polls also reflected his political experience and service to the nation.

He noted that the president-elect was a well-groomed leader with vast wealth of experience and network as a former governor, Senator and political leader, who has the competence and character to hit the grounds running and build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari in all facets of human endeavour.

The governor said Tinubu’s antecedents in governance and his huge political connections were a good asset for a renewed hope and expression of national unity of purpose.

Describing Tinubu as an enigmatic leader and strong pillar with immense influence, Yahaya expressed confidence in his acumen and sagacity to unite Nigeria, having been building bridges across the length and breadth of the country and which resulted in the his victory.