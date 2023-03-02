  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Yahaya: Victory Manifests Tinubu’s Personal Sacrifice, Tenacity

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammedu Inuwa Yahaya, has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima on their victory at the just concluded presidential election, saying the outcome was a manifestation of Tinubu’s personal commitment, sacrifice and tenacity.

In a congratulatory message he personally signed Yahaya said, Tinubu’s  victory at the polls also reflected his political experience and service to the nation.

He noted that the president-elect was a well-groomed leader with vast wealth of experience and network as a former governor, Senator and political leader, who has the competence and character to hit the grounds running and build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari in all facets of human endeavour.

The governor said Tinubu’s antecedents in governance and his huge political connections were a good asset for a renewed hope and expression of national unity of purpose.

Describing Tinubu as an enigmatic leader and strong pillar with immense influence, Yahaya expressed confidence in his acumen and sagacity to unite Nigeria, having been building bridges across the length and breadth of the country and which resulted in the his victory.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.