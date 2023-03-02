Tinubu’s Victory Well Deserved, Says Emerhor

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) Founding Leader and South-south Director of the Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization of the APC-Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, O’tega Emerhor, has congratulated the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his well deserved victory at the just concluded presidential election.

In a statement signed by Emerhor himself, he congratulated the president-elect on behalf of himself and the members of the Tinubu/Shetima Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization, South-south.

Emerhor stated that the victory of Tinubu and the APC at the polls is a confirmation by Nigerians that they are ready for the message of renewed hope and a better and progressive Nigeria which is at the core of the Tinubu manifesto.

According to him, against all odds, Tinubu has by the grace of God Almighty, dint of hardwork, sheer , strategy and ability to galvanise Nigerians and our party members, rake out a transformational win that is set to give Nigeria a new narrative.

He specially congratulated Nigerians for the massive mandate given to Tinubu and specifically thanked the people of South-south for breaking with the past and contributing substantially to the victory of the president-elect.

Emerhor reassured Nigerians that Tinubu is the man of these times, ready, able, competent, experienced and determined to bring Nigeria to a new place of hope, progress and achievements, adding that Tinubu will not fail Nigeria and will work hard for the country.

He prayed God to protect, guide and strengthen the president-elect, as he prepares to execute his mandate for the upliftment of all Nigerians.