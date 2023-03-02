  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Nigeria in Make or Break Battle with Uganda for World Cup Ticket

Sport | 2 days ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles yesterday intensified their training ahead of today’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations quarter-final clash with Uganda.

Both teams will clash at the 22,000-capacity Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia as from 7pmEgypt time (6pmNigeria time).

Flying Eagles defeated Mozambique 2-0 on Saturday, with goals from Samson Lawal and Ibrahim Muhammad.

Head Coach Ladan Bosso and his assistants supervised the training session at the Tolip El Forsan Resort training ground, with emphasis on tactical and endurance drilling.

A win against the Hippos will qualify the Flying Eagles for their 13th appearance at the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Bosso restated his earlier resolve not to underrate the Hippos, but he trusts his charges to make Nigeria proud and reach the tournament’s last four.

“Before we left our training camp in Morocco, the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau told us clearly that the first objective should be getting a ticket to the FIFA World Cup. We are at that most important stage now and we cannot afford to falter.

“We are aware that Nigerians are looking up to us to deliver. While our mission remains bagging the World Cup ticket, we are also eyeing the trophy, which is still a number of matches away,”observed the Flying Eagles coach.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Egyptian referee, Ahmed Nagy Mosa, as referee for the  Africa U20 Cup of Nations between Nigeria and Uganda.

Mosa will be supported by compatriots Mohamed Abouzid Halhal (assistant referee 1) and Yara Atef (assistant referee 2), as well as Libyan official Abdulrazg Ahmed (fourth official).

Justin Mumba from Zambia will be the match commissioner while Rosalie N’dah from Benin Republic will serve as referee assessor and Namibian Titus Kunamuene will be in the role of general coordinator.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.