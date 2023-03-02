Iwobi Struggles in Vain as Arsenal Add to Everton Woes

Alex Iwobi struggled in vain last night as Premier League leaders Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points as they thrashed Everton 4-0 at Emirates Stadium.

The Super Eagles midfielder was in action all through the game as

Sean Dyche’s side, who remain in the relegation places, frustrated Arsenal until five minutes before half-time, when Oleksandr Zinchenko’s pass played in Bukayo Saka for a thumping finish.

The contest was effectively over in first-half stoppage time when Saka robbed the dawdling Idrissa Gueye to play in Gabriel Martinelli. The flag went up for offside after he drove past Jordan Pickford but the decision was overturned after a VAR check.

Everton had no answers and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard wrapped up their third successive league victory when he side-footed home Leandro Trossard’s cross after 71 minutes.

It was now simply a question of how many Arsenal would score to improve their goal difference, Martinelli adding his second and the Gunners’ fourth from Eddie Nketiah’s cross ten minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored two late goals as Liverpool defeated Wolves 2-0 to move up sixth on the log.