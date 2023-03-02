CSR: Dangote Cement Wins Big in Zambia, Senegal



The Corporate Social Responsibility profile of Africa’s leading cement group, Dangote Cement Plc has received special recognition in Zambia and Senegal, where the Company won awards for its CSR and Environmental sustainability projects in the two countries.



The employers’ body in Senegal, the Conseil National du Patronat (CNP) said it was recognising the cement maker’s Senegalese subsidiary for its green project in which the company planted hundreds of trees to mitigate against desert encroachment in parts of the country.



In the same vein, Dangote Cement Zambia’s Ndola subsidiary was given the Best Community Social Impact Award for Youth Development at an event organised by the Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zambia (CSRNZ).



According to the organisers of the award, Dangote Cement, Zambia won the award as a result of the community skills training center donated to support vocational skills training for the less privileged youths in the community.



The cement company also won in the Best Environmental Excellence Award category based on its Environmental Action in the Community through waste management and sensitisation programs.



The Country Manager, Dangote Cement Zambia, Vipul Agrawal said, “I am delighted at the two awards. Our CSR projects are designed to have the best impact on the benefiting communities. We will continue to embark on more projects that will change the face of our host communities.”



Dangote Cement Senegal was honoured for its commitment to CSR and Sustainability at the opening of the “Assises de l’Entreprise”, an event which brought together, the big companies operating in Senegal. The cement company’s “The Ngomène Green Wall” project received the CNP award on “CSR & Sustainable Development”.



Acting Country Manager of Dangote Cement Senegal, Ousmane Mbaye, expressed his appreciation and that of all his colleagues over the award. “It is with a sense of excitement and satisfaction that I receive the CNP “CSR & Sustainable Development” award on behalf of Dangote Cement Senegal. This distinction is a recognition of all the works done in the host communities in partnership with all the stakeholders”, he said.

