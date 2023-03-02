Court Convicts Prophet  for Raping 10-year-old Step Daughter in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo



A Prophet in Akwa Ibom State, Anwana Peter Essien, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping his 10 year-old step daughter.

An Akwa Ibom State High Court that sat in Okoita, Ibiono Local Government Area’s headquarters passed the judgment while ruling on the rape case.

The 37 year-old prophet, who is a native of Afaha Ise in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, reportedly raped the JSS One student on August 9, 2019, when her mother brought her and her younger sister for holiday with their stepfather at Itiam Street, Uyo.

The convict in his evidence before the court had confessed that it was demon that pushed him in the midnight to forcefully remove the clothes of his step daughter and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The court that was presided over by Justice Okon Okon held that the confession was “direct, positive and unequivocal that the randy stepfather had sexual intercourse with his step daughter.”

Justice Okon said that “the parameters established for the proof of rape, have all been satisfied by the evidence of the prosecution witnesses, including the victim and the medical doctor who examined her, fortified by the confessional statement voluntarily made

by the accused person

himself.”

The court further held that “it is most despicable and depressing that the supposed man of God overpowered and defiled an innocent child of about 10 years who is incidentally, his own step daughter.”

Justice Okon described the conduct as “bizarre and degrading,” saying that “the defendant lacks any claim of moral rectitude having thrown overboard the limits of his liberties by shamelessly stripping and polluting the dignity, chastity and sanctity of his step daughter’s body and totally disregarding her under age status.”

The court found Essien guilty as charged and accordingly convicted him.

Justice Okon said that the 21 years imprisonment is with effect from when the convict was taken into custody in the Custodial Centre, Uyo.

The convict begged the court to release him as he has a son who would have nobody to take care of him.