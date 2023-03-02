  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

Aisha Buhari Confident Tinubu Will Lead Nigeria into Future Envisioned by Founding Fathers  

Nigeria | 1 day ago


The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari,  has expressed confidence on the ability of Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, to deliver a country where unity, peace and progress is sustained.
In a congratulatory message, which she personally signed on Wednesday in Abuja, the first lady expressed optimism that Tinubu would work assidiously to deliver Nigeria of a dream of our founding fathers.
”It is my conviction that the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency will lead this country into the future that our founding fathers envisioned,” she declared.
Mrs Buhari however said the success recorded in the election was a result of dexterity, foresight and good intentions of the president-elect to carry all Nigerians along irrespective of their ethnic and religious background.
She thanked all Nigerians, especially women, for their efforts towards the success of the party at the polls.
The first lady also congratulated he successor, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, and expressed confidence that Nigerian women will get a good deal during her tenure.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu garnered 8,805,420 votes to defeat his contenders. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.