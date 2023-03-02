Airtel Partners itel, Launches Affordable 4G Smartphone for Nigerians



Emma Okonji

Airtel Nigeria has partnered itel to launch the latest affordable 4G smartphone, itel A60 smartphone.



This was announced during a press briefing which held at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, recently.



With the release of the itel A60, customers will have access to 4G smartphones at an affordable price, while enjoying the advantage of a reliable and quick internet connection.



Speaking on the partnership, Director, Corporate Communications and CSR, Airtel Nigeria, Adefemi Adeniran said, “At Airtel Nigeria, we are driven by the global sustainability and business agenda of Airtelto increase digital inclusion across Nigeria and the African continent, and we believe that this partnership will help in accelerating this goal as it is focused on migrating customers on 2G and 3G to 4G.”



The Marketing Director, Airtel Nigeria, Ismail Adeshina, also said, “We believe in enriching the experience of our customers, and we are aware that affordability is a major challenge when it comes to enjoying a 4G service. Therefore, this partnership allows us to offer our customers the opportunity to enjoy 4G experience at a pocket friendly price.”



“The itel A60 is specially packaged with a 5GB data which is accessible once you purchase and activate your phone with an Airtel 4G SIM,” he said.

Marketing Manager, itel West Africa, Oke Umurhohwo, also commented that “in line with the 4G for Everyone tagline, the itel A60 will bring a different dimension to how the brand’s target users surf the internet and engender an overall amazing experience for customers.”



The entry-level Itel A60 has a number of unique features that set it apart from other phones in this category and provide the user with a unique experience while providing value. The device offers a 5000mAh battery for longer uptime, 6.6″HD+ Waterdrop FullScreen for an immersive display experience, 32+2GB memory, 8MP+QVGA Rear Camera + 5MP FF Camera+AI Selfie as well as facial recognition and fingerprint protection.