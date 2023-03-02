ACF to Tinubu: Be Leader of All Nigerians

John Shiklam in Kaduna



The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has congratulated President-elect Bola Tinubu for emerging victorious in the February 25, presidential election.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Secretary General of the forum, Murtala Aliyu, however, urged Tinubu to ignore the voting pattern that gave him victory and be leader of all Nigerians.

“In offering our congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the winner of this (Presidential) election, we hasten to remind him that he does not have all that much time to redeem his pledge to become a leader and unifier of all Nigerians.

“ACF welcomes his promise to run an inclusive government made in his acceptance speech. To become a leader of all Nigerians requires him to ignore the voting pattern that brings him to power and treat the entire country as one big family. This is more so because no nation thrives through the victory of its factions but by ultimate reconciliation,” the statement said.

The ACF noted that in spite of the generally positive comments by observers, this election exercise did not pass off without hitches as there were some errors, noticeable ineptitude and avoidable lapses especially on the part of officials at all levels.