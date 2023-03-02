10% LG Allocation: Ibadan Monarchs Commend Makinde

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



Traditional chiefs, comprising the Baales in the six local governments in Ibadan Less City, yesterday commended Governor ‘Seyi Makinde for approval of 10 per cent of local government allocations for payment of their salaries and medical allowance.

The Baales, through their chairman who is also the Oniroko of Iroko, Chief Olasunkanmi Abioye, gave the commendation during a thank-you and solidarity visit to Governor Makinde at his Ikolaba, Ibadan residence.

The traditional chiefs and Baales expressed gratitude to the governor, declaring that he deserves to be re-elected for a second term in office The Oniroko, who spoke on behalf of the Baales, equally lauded the governor for his speedy approval for the payment of compensation for land acquisition in their respective communities, which according to him, is expected to commence on Friday.

The chiefs also sought the approval of the governor for their promotion and the upgrading of their current status, in addition to the recent payment of the 10 per cent increment on their allowances.

Responding, Governor Makinde said the welfare of the people and traditional chiefs would continue to be given priority in his administration.

He, however, noted that issues pertaining to the upgrade of the Baales would be given consideration as soon as he receives their letters from the appropriate quarters.

While appreciating the Baales from the six local governments including Akinyele, Lagelu, Egbeda, Ona Ara, Oluyole and Ido, for their continued support, the governor also solicited their support in the March 11 governorship election.