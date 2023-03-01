  • Friday, 3rd March, 2023

We ‘ll Challenge Tinubu’s Victory in Court, Says Baba-Ahmed 

Breaking | 2 days ago

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja 

Labour Party has declared its intention to challenge the victory of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a competent court. 

Vice presidential candidate of the party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, disclosed this at press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, saying that the election did not meet the minimum standard as prescribed by the Electoral Act (2022).

He said: “It is our position that the purported result didn’t  meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election in addition to the most condemnable attacks, voters intimidation and suppression. 

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetuated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means. We imploy you all to please remain peaceful and calm as our fight and determination for a new Nigeria is just beginning. We equally encourage you all to continue with the campaigns and vote massively for Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship and states House of Assembly elections on 11 March. Our Principal, Mr Peter Obi, will in due course speak to you and indeed the nation.

“We also ask Nigerians to continue to exercise their civic duties in the upcoming elections. I have said that democracy belongs to the people who can practice it. The only language we know is peace. If Nigerians are going to achieve peace through peaceful protests, so be it”, Datti vowed.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had Wednesday declared the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu declared Tinubu the winner in Abuja.

The former Lagos state governor polled a total votes of  8,794,726 to defeat his closest rival and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar who scored  6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of Labour party who polled 6,101,533 votes.

The presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso came a distant fourth with the total votes of 1,496,687 votes.

