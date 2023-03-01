UNILAG Dons Win World Lung Health, Fellowship Doctoral Programme Awards

Funmi Ogundare​

A pulmonologist and associate professor at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), Dr Uju Ozoh has won the World Lung Health award.

She will receive the award at the opening ceremony of the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2023 international conference, scheduled to hold from May 19 to 24 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre, Washington DC, United States of America.

Ozoh’s areas of research interest include airway diseases, pulmonary complications of respiratory exposures and chronic medical conditions, tobacco epidemiology and obstructive sleep apnea.

The World Lung Health Award recognises the contributions of accomplished professionals like Ozoh to improving world lung health in the area of translational or implementation research, delivery of healthcare, continuing education or care of patients with lung disease, or related political advocacy with a special emphasis on efforts that have the potential to eliminate gender, racial, ethnic, or economic health disparities worldwide.

Also, Dr Isiaka Ayobi Raheem of the Department of Physics​ won the Texas Tech University (TTU) Dean’s Executive Fellowship Doctoral Programme award.

The programme issued by the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, College of Education, Texas Tech University (TTU), is a fellowship package which involves those in STEM education, graduate recruitment fellowship, research, teaching and assistantships.

The cohorts of the 2023 Fall are scholars with a focus on education and educational research that is interdisciplinary, comparative, convergent, transdisciplinary, transnational and transformative.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola, who expressed delight about these feats, congratulated Ozoh and Raheem, saying the awards were well-deserved recognition. She wished them continued success in their careers.

