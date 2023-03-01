  • Wednesday, 1st March, 2023

Shema Urges INEC to Look into Legitimate Complaints

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

A former governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema, has appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to look into legitimate complaints raised by Nigerians on the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in the country.

Shema, who made the appeal at a press conference in Katsina yesterday, said the nation’s electoral umpire might be abused but that should not deter it from doing what is right within the ambit of the law.

“INEC must look into genuine and legitimate concerns and complaints, but in doing so must act strictly in consonance with the laws of the land. They will still be accused, abused, and insulted, but that should not deter them from doing what is right under the law.”

While saying the election was acclaimed to be peaceful, but with some challenges, he said, “We should therefore collectively come together to work for its peaceful outcome and continue to support the advancement of the course of our dear country and its people”.  He appealed to all leading candidates in the election to come together and speak with one voice for the peace, unity, and stability of Nigeria which they seek to lead.

