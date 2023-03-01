PDP Wins Plateau North Senate, Reps Seats Amid Drama

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), yesterday, declared the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Simon Mwadkwon and Musa Agah as winners for the Plateau-North Senatorial district and Bassa/Jos North Federal constituency respectively in the elections held last Saturday.

The Returning Officer for Plateau North Senatorial election and the Head of English Department, University of Jos, Professor Jeff Doki, announced the results.

He said Mwadkwon polled 155,681 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Christopher Musa who polled 78,302. The candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Suleiman Kwande polled 32,607 votes.

For the Bassa/Jos North federal constituency seat, the Returning Officer, Professor Josiah Muthir of the University of Jos, said the PDP candidate scored 87,609 to win the election while his closest rival, Hon Muhammad Alkali of the PRP polled 67,331.