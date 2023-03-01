Kwara SDP Urges Members to Work for  Victory in  March 11 Polls

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Leadership of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) in Kwara state yesterday said that it would not allow the politics of depression over the outcome of the elections of last Saturday to dampen the party’s morale ahead of March 11 governorship/ state House of Assembly polls.

The SDP therefore, enjoined their members and supporters to rally round the governorship candidate of the party, Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal and candidates for the state House of Assembly in the elections

Speaking at a news conference in Ilori, the state chairman of the SDP, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Afolabi said that, “Leaders of our great party SDP, ladies and gentlemen, we have invited you here today to show resolve in the leadership of our party despite the outcome of the results of the last presidential and national assembly elections.

“We are aware that you equally followed the pattern and some of the factors that played out in that elections, the outcome which also has elicited a lot of concerns and emotions.

“Losing an election can be traumatic. For candidates who have invested their hopes and dreams in wining office, it can be especially hard to take.

“Defeat at the ballot box is equally personally embarrassing. Also the sense of loss that candidates and the people feel is much deeper and more profound. It is a feel that their whole vision has been cruelly cut short”.

The chairman added that, “But, while political grief is real, we in the SDP have since resolved not to allow that politics of depression to rear its ugly head.

“With the intensity of emotions captured by our party leadership across the state, we want to assure our party men and women as well as our teeming supporters that we shall continue to provide the necessary leadership, support and logistics to ensure that everything legally possible is done to ensure victory in the coming governorship and house of assembly elections.”