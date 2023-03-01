International Assessors Commend Caleb Varsity on Quality of Postgraduate Programmes



A team of international scholars, assembled at the University of Manchester, United Kingdom, has commended Caleb University, Imota, Lagos for the quality of its postgraduate programmes.



According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Marketing, Caleb University, Prof. Elvis Otobo, the virtual interaction was organised by an associate professor and scholar of repute from the University of Manchester, Dr Obuks Ejohwomu.



Otobo said the assessors made the0 commendation following a Ph.D post field presentation by three students of Caleb’s Department of Architecture.

He stated that the students’ presentations were evaluated using global academic benchmark and criteria.



Otobo explained that Stephen Babalola, one of the Ph.D students, made his presentation on the ‘Assessment of Passive Design Application by Architectural Firms in Southwest Nigeria’.



He said Oyesode Sogo Abiola’s presentation was on ‘Assessment of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Optimization in Architectural Firms in Lagos State, Nigeria’.



The deputy director added that Achime Victor Uchenna has his thesis on ‘Power, Policy and Property Rights; Impact on Housing in Ikorudu Local Government Area, Lagos State (2002-2022’.



“The international assessors commended Caleb University for the quality of its postgraduate programmes and also made useful contributions.



“These contributions made by the international assessors have been harvested to enrich and make the various theses be of global standard. It is also designed to make meaningful contributions to the body of knowledge,” he said.



Otobo added that the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Nosa Owens-Ibie, who participated in the evaluation exercise, stated that the institution is focused on producing graduates who could compete with their counterparts intellectually and technically at the global stage and standout.



He added that the vice-chancellor further commended the College of Environmental and Management Sciences, as well as the College of Postgraduate Studies for doing a good job, and called on the department to work towards graduating Ph.D students within a three-year time frame.



The vice-chancellor was quoted as saying: “Management is working assiduously to ensure that all framework and support required for the successful implementation of postgraduate programmes will be made available.



“There is therefore the need for all postgraduate students to work towards the successful completion of their Ph.D programmes within a period of three years, as this is the expectation of management.



“The university is determined to ensure that all postgraduate programmes in Architecture, Accounting, Computer Science, Economics, Finance, Mass Communication, Microbiology, Biochemistry, Management, Political Science, International Relations, Business Administration, Taxation and MBA with different specialisations are top-class with global competitiveness.”



The statement added that Prof. Adedeji Daramola, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), joined the foreign team of assessors at the United Kingdom during the presentation.



According to Otobo, the Professor of Architecture explained that the purpose for the bilateral academic interaction and evaluation is to make the Ph.D work in Caleb University more robust and of global quality and standard.



He stated that among other management staff of the university at the evaluation venue were Prof. Olalekan Asikhia, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Innovation, Strategy and Administration; and Prof. Teju Somorin, Dean, College of Postgraduate Studies.



Others were Prof. Oluwole Alagbe, Dean, College of Environmental and Management Sciences; Prof. Dare-Abel Ayodeji, Head, Department of Architecture; and Dr. Michael Adegbile, as well as other staff and students.



According to him, the global scholars in attendance included Dr. Mohammmed Abadi from Syria and currently at the University of Manchester; Dr. Enoch Odesola from De Montfort University, UK; Zheng Gong and Kamil Okedera both from the University of Manchester.