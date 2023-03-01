House of Reps Leader Remanded in Kano Prison over Alleged Homicide 

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa and one Bashir Dahiru were on Wednesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court at the Nomansland in Kano before Magistrate Ibrahim Mansour Yola on a six count charge.

The prosecutor, Barrister Aisha Salisu, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on February .26, at Tudun Wada local Government area of Kano.

Salisu alleged that on the same date the first defendant Doguwa, used a gun and shot one Ibrahim Dauda to death and injured two persons on their leg and hand.

“The defendants conspired with five others now at large and conducted themselves in a manner to cause breach of public peace and burnt the office of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Tudun Wada Dankadai.

“Two persons lost their lives at the said NNPP office,while six persons sustained various injuries”

The prosecutor urged the court not to admit the defendants to bail, for public peace, tranquility and interest of Justice

“Any person accused of committing capital offence which attracts severe punishment cannot be granted bail”

Senior Magistrate Ibrahim Mansur-Yola, ordered the remand of the defendant in Kano Correctional Center until March 7, for ruling on bail application.

Kano police Command on Monday docked the House Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa over alleged role in devastating electoral violence that rocked his country home during the just concluded poll.

Doguwa evaded arrest before the police activated an operation that led to his arrest by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Bompai Kano at Malam Kano International Airport.

Police action was sequel to complaint they received on the gruesome murder of three persons, causing grievous injury to eight others in Tudun Wada LGA on 26/02/2023 while the collation of election results was ongoing and an alleged viral video of some victims with suspected gunshots on the Social Media.