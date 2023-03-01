Greensprings Celebrates 38 Years of Impact





Greensprings School recently marked its 38th anniversary.

In her message to the community, the founder, Mrs Lai Koiki, spoke about the growth and impact that the school has had over the past 38 years.

According to her, the school started from a humble beginning of only three students. In 38 years, about 40,000 students have been enrolled in the school, with many of its alumni now captains of industries and successful entrepreneurs contributing to the prosperity of Nigeria.

She said, “When the school was established in 1985, I chose the name ‘Greensprings’ to depict growth and blossoming. The school started with three students, and today, about 40,000 students have successfully passed through the school. Also, from one campus, the school now has four campuses, one of which is a school for special needs children with the name ‘Anthos House’.”

She said the school caters for children from pre-school to the international baccalaureate diploma level.

“Greensprings’, as a name and a school, has proved impactful, and our alumni are accomplishing giant strides across various sectors like technology, science, art, business and sports.”

Since the school is only two years away from being four decades, the founder described each decade in one word: “dream, perseverance, thanksgiving and impact.” She said that the words were chosen to describe the progression of the school from being birthed from a dream to persevering through the hurdles, then thanksgiving to God for His faithfulness and finally, the impact that the school has achieved through the years.

Koiki thanked the staff, students, parents, investors, partners and the government for being instrumental in the school’s success.

