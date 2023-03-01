FSTC Yaba Solicits Support to Upgrade Sports Facilities

The Principal of the Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Yaba, Lagos, Mr David Omada, has appealed to corporate organisations, stakeholders and the public to collaborate with the school in upgrading its sports facilities.

Omada, who made the appeal during the 52nd inter-house sports competition of the college recently, said students deserve a conducive environment designed with their success in mind, hence the need to pay attention to not only an enabling environment for teaching and learning to thrive, but also sporting activities.

He said the college is already in partnership with some industries in skills development for the students, calling for more of such.

“We may not see the best of these children if the much-needed facilities are not in place for (a) maximum display of their potential. The college field where we are holding these games is indeed not in good shape,” Omada stressed. “It is limiting the ability of these children, especially in the area of track and field games. The field has totally gone bald and bumpy. Despite efforts by the college to put it in shape, there are still hitches here and there.”

Omada added that besides other gains, sports teach discipline, which is key to attaining enviable heights.

He said through sports, leadership skills, endurance and tolerance are also learnt, stressing that sport is a medium through which citizens celebrate the country’s unity, despite their differences.

He then stressed the need to upgrade sporting facilities in the college, stating that in his three years as principal, management has been able to build and equip laboratories and the assembly hall.

The principal added that under his watch, renovation of the hostels and classrooms, building a block of nine classrooms, and procuring security equipment, among others, were carried out.

He commended the federal government for supporting the college to ensure quality skills acquisition and overall academic excellence, adding that the government has done a lot, but it could do better.

Omada noted that the college was running 19 trade subjects to develop skills among the students but regretted that most of the equipment was no longer in tune with the demands of the 21st century.

He listed some trade subjects as fabrication and welding, furniture making and building construction, among others. According to him, each student is expected to graduate with a particular skill to ensure self-reliance, even if they cannot further their education.

“Right now, we are procuring equipment for the various workshops through the IDEAS project. It is a World Bank-sponsored project in place here,” he added. “By the time it takes off fully, we will indeed have lots of equipment to work with.

The principal promised that the college would continue to do its best in promoting healthy rivalry among students in academic and sporting activities, as was evident in hosting the FEDCOL Games in 2022, which he described as “a grand success.”

He also lauded parents and other stakeholders for their support over the years.

Also speaking, the outgoing chairman of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) of the college, Mr Ladi Lawanson, stressed the need to expose students to sporting activities with top-class facilities constantly.

“Today, a lot of stars will be born, as many may even develop their future careers by reason of their outstanding performances.

"Inter-house sports competitions are melting points for various sport talents. I must say that children should be allowed to express themselves but

He urged the students to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship whether they win or lose.

“All the sports caregivers must ensure and encourage fairness without fear or favour,” he stated.