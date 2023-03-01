Fire Guts Newly Inaugurated Lagos Blue Rail Line

Rebecca Ejifoma



The newly inaugurated Blue Rail Mass Transit at Marina Lagos Island, yesterday was gutted by fire, which was said to have started from the generator in the facility.

While road users scampered to safety, the fire service, the police, and other emergency responders were said to have arrived to quell the fire.

However, Lagos State Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, called for calm. He said: “The fire at Marina started from the generator of the Blue Rail Mass Transit. Police patrol teams and the fire service are already on the ground to control the crowd and put out the fire, respectively.”

Hundeyin therefore, urged road users to go about their lawful duties and not panic, assuring them that the situation was under control.

The incident came after President Mohammadu Buhari inaugurated the Blue Rail Mass Transit on January 24 this year.