World Bank, Air Force, Shofac to Establish $5bn Aviation City in Osun

Kingsley Nwezeh



The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said yesterday that the World Bank, the Nigerian Air Force and the Messrs Shorefac Limited have concluded plans to establish an aviation city in Oshogbo, Osun State.

Presenting a paper at the National Defence College(NDC) in Abuja, Amao disclosed that the project was part of initiatives to effectively harness competencies and enhance capacity building in research and development of the Nigerian Air Force.

Speaking on the lecture themed: “Air Power and National Security: Counter-terrorism and Counter-insurgency Operations in Perspective”, the air force chief said the Nigerian Air Force, in partnership with the World Bank and Messrs Shorefac Limited, has finalised discussions to establish an aviation city in Oshogbo worth about $5.5 billion.

He said on completion the project would include aircraft manufacturing plant, a maintenance repair organisation and unmanned aerial vehicle production centre amongst others.

He said some local and foreign organisations had also shown willingness to partner with the Nigerian Air Force to undertake some construction works and establish plants at the aviation city.

“In the area of technological development, the Nigerian Air Force aims to improve aerospace technology to meet both defence and commercial needs and achieve reasonable self-reliance in essential capabilities to leverage air power.

“It is my belief that the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna and the Air Force Research and Development Centre, Oshogbo are the most strategic steps in placing the Nigerian Air Force on course to address the technological challenges of the future”, he said.

“As part of initiatives to effectively harness competencies and enhance capacity building in research and development, the Nigerian Air Force, in partnership with the World Bank and Messrs Shorefac Limited, has finalised discussions to establish an aviation city in Oshogbo worth about $5.5 billion.

“On completion, the project would include aircraft manufacturing plant, a maintenance repair organisation and unmanned aerial vehicle production centre amongst others”, he said.

Amao asserted that the planned aviation city was attracting the interest of foreign and local organisations.

“It is encouraging to mention that some local and foreign organisations have shown willingness to partner with the Nigerian Air Force to undertake some construction works and establish plants at the aviation city. “These would, in the nearest future, enhance internal technological development and reduce dependence on aircraft spares as well as other foreign defence products and services”, he said.