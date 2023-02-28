Shun Violence, Remain Peaceful, Jandor Tells Lagos Residents

The Lagos Peoeples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), yesterday said there should be no reason for violence in any part of the state following the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

Adediran made the call in a statement by issued by the Jandor4Governor Campaign Organisation in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the collated results on Monday in the state favoured the Labour Party(LP) as against the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

There were cases of violence in some parts of the state reportedly instigated by those who were not comfortable with the outcome of the polls.

The candidate, who condemned alleged attacks on some non-indigenes in the state, said that the results should be accepted in good faith.

“I call on the good people of the state to continue to keep the peace and remain resolute on their readiness to change the government in the state through their voting in the March 11 guber election,” he said.

Decrying what he described as inhuman treatment meted on the electorate by political thugs in some local government areas of the states, Adediran called on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to condemn such attacks and beef up security around the areas the attacks were happening.

The candidate recalled that his team also on Sunday paid a visit and extended support to one Mrs. Bina Jennifer Efidi, one of the victims of the political attacks on Saturday in Surulere area of the state.

He said that Efidi was wounded by suspected thugs at her polling unit during the presidential and National Assembly election on Saturday.

Adeniran also condoled with the people who had been attacked and had suffered loss of property in the fracas.