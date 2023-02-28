  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Sani Musa Wins Niger East Senate Seat

Nigeria | 30 mins ago

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The senator representing Niger East senatorial District, Sani Musa, has been reelected for a second term.

Returning officer, Professor Mohammed Tsado, said Musa polled the highest number of votes, 159,650 to defeat his closest challenger Ibrahim Ishyaku SAN of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, who scored 125,292 votes. Ishyaku contested for the same seat against Sani Musa in 2019.

Professor Tsado said the Labour Party candidate polled 35,941 while the NNPP candidate recorded 7012 votes.

