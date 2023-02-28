PDP Wins Plateau North Senate, Reps Seats Amidst Drama

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Tuesday, declared the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Simon Mwadkwon and Musa Agah as the winners for the Plateau-North Senatorial district and Bassa/Jos North Federal constituency respectively in the elections held last Saturday.

The Returning Officer for Plateau North Senatorial election and the Head of English Department, University of Jos, Professor Jeff Doki, announced the results.

He said that Mwadkwon polled 155,681 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Christopher Musa who polled 78,302. The candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Suleiman Kwande polled 32,607 votes.

For the Bassa/Jos North federal constituency seat, the Returning Officer, Professor Josiah Muthir of the University of Jos declared the results of the election.

According to him, the PDP candidate scored 87,609 to win the election while his closest rival, Hon Muhammad Alkali of the PRP polled 67,331.

The winners were originally meant to be announced at the Jos North Local Government Secretariat, where the Collation Center for the two elections was situated. But there was tension at the secretariat over the invasion of the collation center by thugs alleged to be loyalists of the PRP candidates.

The thugs chased the INEC officials out of the collation centre leading to relocation of the collation centre to another venue in Tudun Wada community of the state.