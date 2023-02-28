PDP: Elections in Sokoto Marred by Violence,  Security Agencies Must Bring Perpetrators to Justice

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Sokoto State has lamented the spate of violence perpetrated by its political opponents in the Saturday’s presidential and Natonal Assembly elections.

Addressing journalists at the NUJ Secretariat at Zuru Road , Sokoto on Tuesday, the chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Bello Goronyo, said the trend was a deviation from political ideology of the founding fathers.

He noted that the state had produced renowned people in scholarship and politics.

” In this state we have produced the likes of Sheikh Usmanu Bin Fodio, the former premier of Northern region late Sir Ahmadu Bello , late president of Nigeria Shehu Usman Shagari , had all distinguished themselves as exemplary figures while they lived”, he stated.

He maintained that it was unfortunate that the state as conceived by the aforementioned personalities, especially in politics, was no longer the case now.

He further stated that some desperate politicians had introduced violence, thuggery, killing and maiming into the system.

“It is sad our seat of caliphate is now famed for these kinds of lawlessness,” he added.

He explained that despite the efforts by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for peace to reign in the state, some elements were bent on disrupting peaceful atmosphere being enjoyed in the state.

He said last Saturday some politicians sponsored armed political thugs which led to the cancellation of elections in over 400 polling units with 400,000 voters affected.

He urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous acts, stressing that they will not fold their hands and allow the enemies of the state to have their ways.

He appealed to the people to remain calm as the state government will do everything to safeguard their lives.

He also urged them to come out enmass to cast their votes for candidates of their choice on March 11, saying adequate security will be provided for them.