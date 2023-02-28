PDP Clears Kaduna Senatorial Election

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the three senatorial seats in Kaduna State.

In Central North Senatorial District, Lawal Usman of the PDP polled 225,066 votes to defeat Governor Nasir el-Rufai’s former Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Abdullahi Sani (aka Dattijo) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who scored 182,035 votes.

The Kaduna Central Senatorial seat is currently being occupied by Senator Uba Sani, the Kaduna governorship candidate of the APC.

The result was announced in Kaduna by INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Haruna Adamu.

The Labour Party (LP) candidate, Ibrahim Sani, and Umar Tijjani of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 87,510 and 24,395 votes respectively.

In Kaduna North Senatorial District, Khalid Mustapha of the PDP defeated the incumbent Senator Suleiman Kwari of the APC.

Announcing the results in Zaria, INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Saleh Ado, said Mustapha scored 250,826 votes, while Kwari got 190,008 votes.

He said Sidi Bamalli of the Labour Party (LP) scored 28,418, while Adamu Rabi’u of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) scored 315 votes.

In Kaduna South Senatorial District, a former member of the House of Representatives, Sunday Katung of the PDP, was declared winner, having polled 138,246 votes.

His closest opponent, Michael Auta of the LP scored 101,479 votes.

The result was announced in Kafanchan by INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Abdullahi Dalhatu.