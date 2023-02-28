Mustapha, Ashiru Win Kwara Senate Seats

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Kwara Central senate candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has been declared winner of the poll.

Mustapha polled 109,823 votes against his close opponent Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who recorded 69,202 votes.

Returning Officer, Professor Abdullahi Solih Abubakar, announced this in Ilorin on Monday, saying Mustapha was declared winner having satisfied the requirement of the law of the election.

“The breakdown of the results are as follows Mr. Ismail Akeem of AA 435, Abdullah Abolarin Abubakar of ADC 697, Abdullah Ganiyu of ADP 471, Mustapha Saliu of APC 109,823, Anjorin John Temitayo of APM 306, Ibrahim Ganiyat Aderonke of APP 322, Akanbi Umar Faruq of LP 9280, Aiyelabegan Kayode Abdul of NNPP 1010, Adepoju Davidson Adekunle NRM 399, Abdullah Bolaji Ganiyu of PDP 69202, and Apaokagi Ridwan Salahuddin of SDP 13193,” he said.

Also, the Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district on the platform of APC,Senator Lola Ashiru, has been reelected and declared winner of the last Saturday elections in the area.

Returning Officer, Prof Ajibola Akanbi, said Ashiru polled a total of 55966, while Senator Rafiu Ibrahim of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 34950

Prof Wale Suleiman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled a total 24215 to come third.