Huawei joins UNESCO Global Alliance for Literacy

Huawei has announced that it has joined the UNESCO Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL) as part of the company’s lead up to the Mobile World Congress 2023.

The announcement was made at a Digital Talent Summit co-hosted by Huawei and the Institute for Lifelong Learning (UIL) which serves as the Secretariat of the GAL.

At the Summit, Huawei and the UIL agreed to jointly promote the use of technology to raise literacy. The two parties also signed a cooperation agreement under which Huawei will fund an expansion of the UIL’s current initiatives to enhance educators’ use of technology in developing countries. Currently, the UIL initiative operates in Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

Huawei is the first private company to become an associate member of the GAL and the company is excited it’s own goals align with the GAL’s vision of eradicating digital illiteracy in young people.

UIL Director David Atchoarena explained at the event, “Our rapidly changing world calls for concerted efforts and strong partnerships to achieve quality education and lifelong learning for all.”

Atchoarena continued, “Huawei’s expertise in the area of innovation in learning will be a great asset to the Global Alliance for Literacy. Collaborative projects such as ours will ensure that no one is left behind on this journey.”

Huawei’s own Vice President of Corporate Communications Vicky Zhang also commented, “Getting the right education is often the key to success in life. As a major player in the technology sector, Huawei feels it has a responsibility to provide technology skills in all parts of the world, trying our best to include as many people as possible. We are proud to join forces with UNESCO to better deliver on this responsibility.”