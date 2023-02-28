  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

Governor Umahi Wins Senate Seat, Egwu Loses

Nigeria | 30 mins ago

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has been declared winner of Ebonyi South senatorial position.

Declaring the result in Afikpo, headquarters of the zone, Prof. Augustine Ogugua Egwu of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, announced that Umahi polled 28, 378 votes to defeat his closest rival, Linus Okorie of the Labour Party, who scored 25, 496 votes.

The incumbent Senator, Michael Nnachi of the Peoples Democratic Party, scored 11, 398 votes.

But a former governor of the state and two-term senator of Ebonyi North zone, Senator Sam Egwu of the PDP, lost his election to the APC candidate, Barrister Onyekachi Nwebonyi,who scored 65, 863 votes.

Egwu came a distance third position with 26, 569 votes while the candidate of the Labour Party, Ejiofor Vincent Chukwu came second with 42, 283 votes.

