Borno PDP to INEC: Cancel Polls Where BVAS Machines Not Used

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take a cursory look at the election results being announced for Southern Borno area of Borno State.

A press statement signed by a spokesman of the PDP campaign, Dr. Daniel Bwala, said the party took exception to the practice whereby results not announced at the collation centres were presented at the national collation centre.

“In specific reference to Borno State, we reject in totality all areas where elections were conducted without the use of BVAS in compliance with the provisions of the new electoral act. We have concrete evevidencet our disposal to confirm these facts.

“Consequently, elections results produced from such areas will not be accepted by our parties and therefore call for outright cancellations of votes produced from such areas like Sothern Borno Senetorial District:

“The entire results of Bayo and Shani local government areas where there was gross violation and complete non usage of BVAS for accreditation before voting cannot be acceptable.”