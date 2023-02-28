  • Tuesday, 28th February, 2023

ASUU: We’re Monitoring INEC’s Declaration of Presidential Election Results

Nigeria | 31 mins ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As Nigerians await the final outcome of last Saturday’s presidential/national assembly elections, the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) said it paying keen attention to the ongoing collation of results from different parts of the country.

The union said that it allowed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conclude  the process before making its position on the conduction of the poll known to Nigerians.

When asked by THISDAY about his impression on the conduct of the presidential election and early reactions by Nigerians, ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke said it will be premature to assess the election and performance of the commission now since the process is ongoing.

He said: “ I will only make comment when I have a documented evidence on the outcome of the election. I can’t say anything about the result that is not yet ready. Right now, the process of result collation is ongoing. We are watching and following the release of the results and will state our position when the process is concluded”.

Speaking on his experience during the voting on Saturday, Osodeke said that it took unnecessarily long time for him to cast his vote at the polling unit.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which shares strong affinity with ASUU had condemned the alleged collusion by some staff of INEC with dubious politicians to compromise the electoral process.

The congress threaten to mobilize its members and allies to resist any attempt to subvert the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.

